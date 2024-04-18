Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.36.

APTV opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

