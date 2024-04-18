United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $227,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 139,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 100,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 441,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 741,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,337,000 after acquiring an additional 143,415 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $503.04 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $430.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.