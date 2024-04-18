Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $4.40 Average PT from Analysts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Sabre alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sabre

Sabre Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.