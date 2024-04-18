Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Veradigm stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,333,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

