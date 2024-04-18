Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $79.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.