Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.8 %

BKSC stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

