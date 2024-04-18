Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $550.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $614.28.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $613.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $604.73 and its 200 day moving average is $511.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.