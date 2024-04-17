Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. 891,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,123. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

