Gamehost (TSE:GH) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.19

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.19 and last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.

Gamehost Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.32.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.26%. Research analysts expect that Gamehost Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

Gamehost Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

