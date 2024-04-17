Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $746.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $763.51 and a 200-day moving average of $657.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $367.35 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

