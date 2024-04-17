SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 188,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,167. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.