CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.49

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.49 and last traded at $80.03, with a volume of 1327304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAVA. Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CAVA Group by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CAVA Group by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

