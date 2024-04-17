5,319 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after acquiring an additional 285,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. 7,674,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.