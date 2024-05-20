L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 6,273 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,661,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060,703. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

