Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.3% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. STF Management LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 967,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $638,800,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.08.

Shares of COST traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $793.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,872. The stock has a market cap of $351.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $804.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

