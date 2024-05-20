L.M. Kohn & Company Has $850,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.03 on Monday, reaching $805.19. 366,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $792.31 and its 200-day moving average is $779.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Read Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.