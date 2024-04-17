Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,947,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $162.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $263.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

