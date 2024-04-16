Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT Lowered to $4.26

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.39 to $4.26 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.8 %

NOK traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,754,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,793,348. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

