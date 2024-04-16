Prosperitas Financial LLC Purchases 707 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

CALF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 1,990,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

