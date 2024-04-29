Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 357,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $73.72. 600,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,739. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

