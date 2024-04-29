RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in RTX by 8,351.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of RTX by 28.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

RTX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.44. 4,469,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.71. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

