Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for J.Jill, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE JILL opened at $31.70 on Thursday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 194.65%.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In related news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $445,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,007. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 2,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

