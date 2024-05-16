Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGEM. William Blair began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jonestrading raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after buying an additional 390,505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 482,234 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

