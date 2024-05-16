Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.36 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. Research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

