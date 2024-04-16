iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s 2nd Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG remained flat at $114.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 145,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,110. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

