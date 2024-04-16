DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,872,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 118,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,571. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

