Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 40.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 85,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.28.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

