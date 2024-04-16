CNH Industrial’s (CNHI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CNH Industrial by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $384,313,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,128,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

