Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

About Heartland Financial USA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

