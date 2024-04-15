ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. 11,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

