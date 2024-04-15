iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.75

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $71.65, with a volume of 8067706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.