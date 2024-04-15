iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.75

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $71.65, with a volume of 8067706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

