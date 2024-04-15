Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.95

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.95 and last traded at $96.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.

Soitec Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

