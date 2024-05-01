Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $33,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 56.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

