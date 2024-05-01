Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 328,660 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $35,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $50,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPC opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $36.47.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

