Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 180,880 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $27,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 184,293 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

