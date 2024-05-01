Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267,219 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.93% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

