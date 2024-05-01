Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Moderna by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 202,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Moderna by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

