Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $34,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLX

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.