Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 197,681 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,472,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 197,681 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $37,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 11,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.