JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,634,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 526,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157,383 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,024,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. 477,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,028. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

