DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 13,290,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,188,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,352,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

