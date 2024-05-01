Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Issues Earnings Results

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

LUMN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

