Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 33.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

