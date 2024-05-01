Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.3 %
Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $246.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
