Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $246.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.