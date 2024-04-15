HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $3.85 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

