Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 59,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,514. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

