Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

