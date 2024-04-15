Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.30. 712,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,059. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.