Keel Point LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 227,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 227,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 34,330 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. 3,389,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

