Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,462 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of PowerFleet worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,228,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 175,014 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,604,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 328,024 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. 474,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,958. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

